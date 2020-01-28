LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Once a shuttered and dilapidated house in the Jacobs neighborhood, a house on Parthenia Avenue is now home for a homeless veteran.

Operation Victory handed over the keys to Torre Keith Harris on Monday.

Dozens of volunteers from unions, businesses, and community groups have been working since June to renovate the home.

“[I’m] very overwhelmed. Happy. I thank everybody for helping me get this home here. It'll give me my backbone and stability to start my business back up the way I need to,” he said.

This is the third home and third formerly homeless veteran Operation Victory has helped through the program.

Organizers say it not only provides homes for service members, it also decreases the number of vacant houses in our community.

