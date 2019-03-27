LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been a year of wins for the homeless task force. That means more money, more resources and more space to help serve.

The group expected to be celebrating, but budget cuts sparked a new conversation.

Some of the priorities the task force discussed were the low barrier shelter, the locker storage facility, funding an outreach team and the next big camp clear out. Outreach teams said they're worried because now people have come to rely on services like the shelter and storage lockers.

"We are definitely still playing whack-a-mole. We are just moving people from place to place and hoping that the outreach teams catch up with them, help to feed, give them the things they need like tents and so on and so forth,” Wendy Manganaro of Homeless Outreach said.

Outreach teams were notified of the upcoming camp clear out at the beginning of March. Police will work with outreach, solid waste and Coalition for the Homeless to get people moved and get the sidewalk on Jefferson Street cleared out.