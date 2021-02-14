Homeless advocates turn to community for help during cold snap

They say there are not enough shelter beds to accommodate the hundreds of people living on the streets.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Homeless advocates are asking the community for help.

They say there are not enough shelter beds to accommodate the hundreds of people living on the streets.

“We know in our city, we have way more house-less brothers and sisters than we do emergency beds – so that is a huge concern for us,” Tiny Herron Markell, Forgotten Louisville, said.

Now, they’re asking churches, schools or business owners to open spaces to house the homeless throughout the next week of bitter cold temperatures.

“For the next seven or eight days until we get through this really brutally cold weather, we are going to see people die of exposure,” Jeff Gill, homeless outreach, said.

Advocates are requesting tents, sterno and propane tanks – all items that can be donated to outreach groups.

