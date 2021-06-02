Homeless population will be challenging to vaccinate with two-shot vaccines

Right now, homeless shelter staff are being vaccinated to help protect the population.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Each phase of vaccine distribution brings in new groups of people.

But there is one population that doesn’t know when they’ll have access to a shot – the homeless.

Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness Medical Director Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage acknowledged how difficult this community is going to be to reach – but vaccine developments could make it easier.

Right now the two approved vaccines, Moderna and Pfizer, require two shots, three or four weeks apart.

Now Johnson & Johnson has asked regulators to clear it’s vaccine, which requires just one dose.

Dr. Hartlage said this potential one-shot option could more easily reach the homeless population.

In the meantime, the city had provided safe places for the homeless to isolate or quarantine if exposed or infected.

People who serve the homeless, like shelter staff are in phase 1A.

“The first and most important step to protect those people is to protect those around them and those who serve them,” Dr. Hartlage said.

Dr. Hartlage said next week even more shelter employees are going to get their shot.

