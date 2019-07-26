LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Several metro area homeless camps have been cleared in the last few months. They've been deemed unsafe for the people living there, as well as the community, so they were taken down.

Now, those homeless aren't all crowding into shelters, but more are seen on the streets, even in people's backyards.

"They're getting a bit more brazen. They are getting onto properties They like to hangout in the yards. They'll block you going down the street," said Jessica Gatson, who lives next door.

Homeless people have made a home for themselves in the backyard of a home in south Louisville. But that isn't the only problem—nearby residents said it's become a health hazard, with needles strewn throughout the area and human waste covering the yard and near entrances to the home.

"It makes the neighborhood unsafe because they are out here using drugs, we've got young kids over here, we've got tenants that don't feel safe, we just want help cleaning it up," said Melody Walls, the landlord.

Residents said, not long ago, two homeless individuals broke into the house and lived there for quite some time, but once neighbors in the community started to realize what was happening, they asked them to leave and boarded up the abandoned house.

That didn't stop others when the camps shut down. Residents said they've made calls of help to the police and to the city, but nothing has been done.

"I live here, this is my home, and I don’t appreciate being told, ‘Don't go outside, don’t go out at night, no you can’t walk, no you can't run.’ I don't appreciate that,” Gatson said.

The home in question sits on Southern Parkway, with a back alley going up to Third Street. Some neighbors in the area are looking to move from their homes because of homeless people living just steps away from many properties in the area.