'Something needs to be done': Homeless encampment moves into Prestonia neighborhood

One resident says the homeless encampment grew in the bushes by his lawn a few weeks ago. His cameras also caught one person walking onto his porch.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lucas Avenue is typically a nice and quiet neighborhood. However, resident Christopher Johnson says that changed once new neighbors moved in next door.

"I'm on guard," he said. "I'm nervous that something might happen."

Johnson says a homeless encampment grew in the bushes by his lawn a few weeks ago. On Monday, his cameras caught one person walking on his porch to take a nap.

"That's just not right. I should feel safe in my own home when I'm spending my life trying to be comfortable," he said.

"This is a neighborhood. Kids play and everything else. And to have somebody come on his porch, who knows what could have happened in an encounter like that," neighbor, Matt Risinger said.

Johnson and his neighbors believe the group moved in after the city cleared camps along the I-65 ramp behind them. They say they called 311 several times about what's going on inside the bushes, but nothing has been done yet.

Johnson says Councilwoman Betsy Ruhe plans to help them trim the grass area on Friday at 6 p.m. But if it that doesn't encourage the camp to leave, he says the city needs to come up a better solution.

"I don't know what needs to be done, but something needs to be done," he said.

