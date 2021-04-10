City set to clear homeless camps in downtown Louisville

Officials said several of the downtown encampments became unsafe and unsanitary.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Come Tuesday several homeless encampments will soon be gone.

On September 14, the city's Resilience and Community Services office and community partners announced that in 21 days several encampments in the downtown area would be cleared out.

At that time, about 69 people were reportedly homeless and 47 people have been sheltered and relocated.

The notice covered a six to eight block radius around the I-65 overpass near Slugger Field.

The call for the clear out comes as several cities across the nation grapple with increased homelessness. And downtown city officials said several of the downtown encampments became unsafe and unsanitary.

"We want to keep them safe and we want to keep them healthy. Because as you know, we are combatting this virus that we have within our nation," said Tameka Laird, RCS Director, during a press conference

The most recent numbers show 22 people and 35 tents are still in the area.

"Outreach groups continue to provide services to residents of the encampments and will be present October 6, the day of the clearing. In addition to outreach, representatives from RCS and Public Works will be onsite for the clearing. Metro agencies and partners are working in tandem to ensure a smooth and safe clearing process for all involved. RCS also wants to emphasize that shelter beds are available and can be reserved by calling 502-637-2337 seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.," Laird said in a statement given to WHAS11.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.