What has happened since homeless camps have been cleared in downtown Louisville?

Nearly a week after large camps were removed around downtown Louisville, officials said the removal process went better than it has before.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It has been five days since city crews cleared multiple homeless encampments downtown.

The notice covered a 6 to 8-block radius around the Interstate 65 overpass near Louisville Slugger Field.

Officials cite “unsafe and unsanitary” conditions as the reasons for the removal.

James Wright, a peer support specialist for the homeless at The Healing Place, said the cleanup exceeded expectations.

"It went a lot better than things have gone in the past," he said. "It was a lot more organized. There are a lot more opportunities for each individual."

As for those who lived in the camps, some relocated to other areas of town while others went to shelters.

"A lot of people that camp out can’t tolerate being at a shelter," Nina Moseley, Wayside Christian Mission COO, said.

Eighteen people went to stay at Wayside’s facility. Moseley applauded the efforts of the city and community partners saying preparation and the offering of services made the process much more humane in her eyes.

As she expected, many found other areas in town to relocate. She advised that access to affordable housing is necessary if the encampment cleanups are going to be successful.

"Some of them did go back out, and some of them are still here. We are happy of course but the ultimate goal is for all of these folks is to get their own permanent housing, so they don't have to go from place to place," she said.

Officials said the cleaned areas will be monitored.