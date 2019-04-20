LOUISVILE, Ky. (WHAS) – Dozens have already been displaced after a number of homeless camps in the city were forced to clear out.

Now a site near downtown is being forced to pick up and leave.

After years of people having the ability to call the campsite off Baxter Avenue and Liberty Street home, CSX says the site will be cleared in the next 10 days.

An email sent Friday from CSX explains the company feels its necessary to take action after learning people were camping on CSX property.

Two advocates who work closely with the homeless says CSX has turned a blind eye for years, knowing people plant roots on their land.

A question lingering after each camp cleanup, where will these people go next?

Advocates are strongly pushing for a city-owned campsite to give people a more concrete place to rest their heads at night.

In the email, CSX says they are not obligated to a 21-day notice.

Therefore, the 30 to 40 people living behind the tracks have under two weeks to leave.