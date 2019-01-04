A homeless outreach organization reminded those living near Jefferson Street and Jackson Street that a camp clear-out is scheduled for Monday morning.

Homeless camps are usually given a 21-day notice before a clear-out and this time was no different.

Volunteers with Fed with Faith spent Sunday handing out food, like they do every Sunday but had to deliver the tough reminder, as well.

“Telling them that they're going to have to move because the city has now deemed it this or that, is even more tough on us because we don't have an answer for them when they ask 'why?’” said Fed with Faith volunteer, Allen George.

The homeless campus located across from Wayside Christian Missions and not far from the new storage lockers for homeless that debuted last week.

Wendy Manganaro with Fed With Faith said forcing these people to move only pushes them farther away from those resources.

“It’s like, okay we set all of this up, and now you need to leave and go further out into the city,” she explained. “We have human beings outside and that it is inhumane to look at someone who has nothing and say okay we are now going to take away the little you have.”

Manganaro said there are not enough beds for every homeless person in the city.

“I can't tell you how many times a year we're asked, but where do we go?”

Some told her today they’ll regroup at another homeless camp, but that will fill up quickly. Others told her they have no idea where they’ll go next.

She hopes the city will build more affordable housing for the homeless, to end the migration from camp to camp.

Outreach volunteers, along with LMPD, the health department and others will be there Monday morning at 9 a.m. to make sure the clear-out runs smoothly.

