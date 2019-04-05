LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The recent sweeps of homeless camps don't sit well with Wendy Manganaro.

"People are becoming homeless on a daily basis," she said.

She started the non-profit 'Fed with Faith' six years ago. In that time, she's helped hundreds of the city's homeless, but with recent camp clear outs and a lack of shelter beds and not enough low-income housing, she believes the situation will only get worse.

"There is such a sense of powerlessness when we say there is no housing for you but there is also no safe place to tell you to move," Manganaro said.

She's a proponent of a city-sponsored homeless camp and has been advocating for one for years. She also wants Mayor Greg Fischer and council members to look closely at funding trauma care for some of the city's most vulnerable including homeless veterans.

"The fear and the trauma of constantly going, 'I don't know if I can safely stay here tonight.' Or, 'Am I going to get moved out again?' Or, the trauma of what you have to do to live on the streets when the shelters are full," she explained.

The recent shooting at Wayside Christian Mission doesn't surprise Manganaro. It's one reason she is pushing for several sponsored camps where intake is strictly monitored and single women and families are kept separate from others. She supports funding for transitional housing because it could help give a leg up to those who continue the cycle of being moved out and often pushed aside.

"It's really hard to do outreach and it's really hard to do case management if you literally don't know where your client went again," she said.