LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After one of Louisville's last homeless camps is shut down, advocates are fighting for change before things get worse.

Advocates said they are marching on Derby day to spread awareness about the city's continuing homeless housing problem.

"We are just trying to fight for whatever we can do to get people a place. It's our main goal," Chad Caine said, the founder of Keep Louisville Warm.

"It's my purpose in life just to help other people so you know we're going to fight for that, and it starts with the walk."

Homeless advocates said there are over 7,000 people with no place to go, but instead of pushing or a change, leaders are clearing places out.

"It's something that we need to take immediate action on. I believe that it's a crisis."

Chad said the protesters will be holding signs to shed light on the amount of people living on the street, calling it a peaceful protest that is still respectful of the grounds.

"Those signs are basically going to be speaking directly to our metro council. We are going to be asking them, like I am right now just to please give us a place for these people," Chad said.