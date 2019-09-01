(WHAS11) -- MSD employee Roger Burdette appeared in court for the second time this week, he is charged in connection to the death of Detective Deidre Mengedoht.

Once again, the courtroom was packed with officers on Wednesday to show their support for the fallen officer.

Burdette is charged with murder and DUI in the death of Mengedoht on Christmas Eve, after his semi hit her cruiser during a traffic stop on I-64, near downtown.

Burdette maintains his innocence, but admitted he was on prescription medications at the time of the crash.

Burdette received a new public defender this week after his first lawyer recused himself.

On Jan. 9, a judge denied Burdette's request for home incarceration. His bond remains at $200,000.

Burdette is on unpaid leave with MSD, but the termination process is in the works, according to MSD.

