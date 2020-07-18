Home for veterans at risk of closing after 41 years

Residents who spoke with WHAS11 said they would not know what to do or have anywhere to go if the home closed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Glenmary Home has been helping veterans and challenged adults maintain meaningful lives for 41 years. For the last eight years, owner Lena Lions has been in the process of purchasing their building in Cherokee Triangle, but everything changed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Now, Glenmary Home is at risk of closing.

Lions said she tapped into all of her resources to buy the building. In March 2020, Lions was prepared to make the purchase, but when the pandemic reached Kentucky, she said all of the financial resources backed out.

Now, they are fighting to keep Glenmary Home alive. They are on their way to raising the money, but still do not have enough. People interested in donating can visit their GoFundMe page.

WHAS11 thanks Lena Lions for reaching out about this story via NextDoor.

It's more than just a house, it's their home. Glenmary Home is on the verge of closing, in the midst of a pandemic. Now these veterans could end up with nowhere to go. Business owner Lena Lions is pleading, hoping the community will help keep it alive. Watch tonight on the #nightteam on WHAS11 News to hear their story. If you'd like to donate and help keep this place alive, click the gofund me below. https://www.gofundme.com/f/disabled-veterans-home-closing Posted by Jessie Cohen on Friday, July 17, 2020

