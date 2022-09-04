Gov. Andy Beshear to host Easter events at State Capitol

The Kentucky governor will host his first Governor’s Prayer Breakfast and Easter Celebration on April 13.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky will highlight Holy Week with two events at the State Capitol.

Gov. Andy Beshear will host his first Governor’s Prayer Breakfast and Easter Celebration on April 13.

State leaders from all branches of government and religious leaders will recognize Kentuckians “living their faith through service to others.”

Featured guests at the event include the Ukrainian Pentecostal Church of Lexington choir and University of Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe will deliver the keynote speech.

The governor’s office said a number of tables are still available for purchase in advance for $200 each. For information call, (859) 338-0072 or email swhitely@ncfgiving.com. They said if space allows, individual tickets would be sold.

That event begins at 7:30 a.m.

If you’re looking for another opportunity to head to the Capitol, Gov. Beshear will hold a prayer service and Easter egg hunt for families.

It will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the State Capitol Terrace and it’s free to attend.

“After such a difficult two years, these celebrations are going to mean even more, and I can’t wait to enjoy them with my family and with so many other Kentucky families,” Gov. Beshear said.

