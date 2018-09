More than 200 students from Holy Cross spent their day learning outside the classroom and giving back to the community as part of Holy Cross' Great Day of Service.

The students performed acts of service at eight different agencies, like the Americana World Community Center. They worked around the campus, beautifying the exterior and cleaning up around playground areas.

Students will total more than 2,000 hours of service in just one day.

