LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the last few months, the same jingle has been heard across Louisville.

"We read those emails, we listened to those phone calls, the stops at the grocery stores at Kroger or whatever, where people would approach us and say hey this issue about no garbage collection after a holiday is really hard on us. What are you going to do about it?” Metro Council President David James said.



And now, the city has an answer.



"The mayor’s office is putting in $3,500 and the Metro Council is putting in $3,500 to re-establish for the day after holiday pickup for the rest of the year."



This had been established for years in the past, but because of budget cuts, it was yet another item on the list they weren't able to fund.

"Councilman Ackerson brought it up and said we really need to look at this and everybody said you know you're right," he said.



James says it became a priority for their team to find the money and not put a damper on people's festive season.



"To think that you've got to hold onto garbage for two weeks is not very sanitary and there are some basic things we have to do as a government."

It doesn't just impact those hosting holiday celebrations, but also the city's presentation.



"If you don’t have garbage pickup and you're unable to keep your city clean, and garbage cans tip over or rodents get into them, because you're having to wait an extra week, it can just destroy a neighborhood and it's personality and it's character," he said.



After finding a solution that will has saved Christmas, he says it's important to prepare for next year and set the city up for success.



"We heard every word and this is the result of that," James said. "We are fighting as hard as we can to try and find ways to raise revenue in the future because otherwise, we have another $14 or $15 million dollars in budget cuts we have to do again this summer because of the pension crisis."

