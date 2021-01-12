Zoneton Fire to reveal 2021 Santa Truck Wednesday

The fire department will reveal their "Santa Truck" Wednesday and this year, the lights are bigger and brighter than ever.

ZONETON, Ky. — It's become a holiday tradition in Zoneton, and now the beloved Santa Truck is celebrating its 35th year. When it first started, Santa rode the Zoneton Fire Protection District truck around to firefighter's houses.

Now, the truck is totally decked out in lights and decorations and travels through the entire district.

"We take our truck and turn it into Santa's sleigh and we go out through the district and put smiles on people's faces," said Captain Steven Corbin.

This year's Santa Truck will be revealed Wednesday and officials said the lights will be bigger and brighter than ever. Three weeks' worth of work went into preparing the truck. Captain Steven Corbin said they had ten people working on it each day.

The big reveal is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Shepherdsville at the station on North Preston Highway. This year the event is outside as a COVID-19 precaution.

Santa, Mrs. Claus and some of Santa's elves will be in attendance, ready for a photo op. There will also be a special mailbox for kids to drop off their letters to Santa.

Corbin said the excitement surrounding the truck even crosses state lines.

"I was at Disney World in Florida last year during Thanksgiving, and there was a lady on the bus that noticed my Zoneton Fire Department shirt," Corbin said. "She asked if that was in Bullitt County and said she used to live across from the firehouse, and this event was one thing she missed about living here was the Santa Truck."

Starting Thursday, Dec. 2, Santa will ride the truck to local neighborhoods to visit with the children. You can find the routes on Zoneton's Facebook page.

