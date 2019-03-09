LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Many people have the Labor Day holiday off, including those responsible for collecting trash. In the past, those in the Metro Urban Services District who normally have their trash collected on Monday would have it picked up the following day. This year, they will have to wait another week, and budget cuts are the reason.

Labor Day is the first no collection, no delay holiday of the year. That means collectors will skip collection until the following week.

"I think it's an unfortunate thing to have to postpone because it doesn't do anybody any good. It makes the area look neglected,” Jeanie Pawlowski said. She lives in the highlands where trash pickup day fell on Labor Day this year.

According to Metro Public Works, "The change is a cost saving measure due to citywide budget cuts that went into effect on July 1, 2019."

It's one of the several cuts to public services felt by the Louisville community this summer.

The Louisville Metro Council did keep weekly yard waste and recycling pickup in the budget after Mayor Greg Fischer had proposed reducing pickups in the district to every other week but did cut personnel costs.

