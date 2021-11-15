Package thieves are busy this season, and police say these tips can help protect your deliveries

With the seasonal uptick in package delivery, there are many ways you can foil your neighborhood porch pirate.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The ongoing problem of thieves stealing home-delivered packages is keeping police departments across the country busy.

While some delivery companies have offered innovation to curb the problem, including Amazon Locker and an in-garage option called Key, theft of items from home doorsteps remains a major issue.

The Noblesville Police Department said Monday they are prepared for an uptick in package thefts, seen annually around the holidays.

They're offering several tips that could prevent you from becoming a victim:

Take advantage of package tracking. When you see that a package has arrived, immediately remove it from outside of your residence when possible.

Install a video doorbell. It's a popular deterrent to protect your home and several companies provide reasonably-priced options.

Have your package delivered to Amazon Lockers or use Amazon Key. Many times, you cannot control when your package will be delivered, but major companies provide convenient ways to protect your package.

Invest in a porch lockbox. It's another way to protect your packages, though it may not be the most affordable option.

Require signature on delivery. Most delivery companies will give you the option to require a signature upon delivery, one of the safest way to ensure your package is not stolen.

Advertise you have a home security system. Even if you cannot afford the system itself, placing a sign that says you're protected by one can deter thefts and burglaries.