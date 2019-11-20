LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The holiday season has officially kicked off in Louisville and we are here to help plan your family fun activities around the city.

Louisville is known for many traditional holiday season events however there are some new additions we wanted to make sure you were aware of.

Check out the list below, it's filled with family-friendly events and options for you to get in the holiday spirit:

Light up Louisville: November 29, 8:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

Lots of fun planned for Light up Louisville

Winter Woods Spectacular at Iroquois Park (Holiday take on Jack O Lantern Spectacular): Begins November 30-Dec.31, 6 -10 P.M. Sun- Thursday and 6-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Mega Cavern Lights Under Louisville Christmas Express: Happening now (Nov.15) until January 4. Monday-Friday 6-10 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 5 -10 p.m. $27 per standard vehicle.

Paristown's inaugural Fete de Noel: Six weeks of winter village activities including a Laser dome, and family movies, and an outdoor ice-skating rink:

Paristown Hall

1-Hour Skate Session w/ Skate Rental: $12 and 1-Hour Skate Session w/o Skate Rental: $9

Skate with the Cardinals: Dec.8 1-3 p.m.

Drag Queens on Ice: Dec.13 8-9 p.m.

Nutcracker on Ice: Dec.14 3 -4 p.m.

This event kicks-off November 27

8Up Louisville Drinkery & Kitchen Igloos: 8Up will host parties on their rooftop this season and they're calling it 'Iglouisville'

8up Drinkery and Kitchen Iglouisville

Paoli Peaks: Currently open for Ski, snowboarding, and Arctic Blast Snow Tubing. Check the hours and days below.

Paoli Peak

This list will be updated.

