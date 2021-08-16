Holcomb signs use-of-force, police training bill into law

The new law also requires the state's police training board to establish mandatory de-escalation training.

On Monday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law that cements use-of-force requirements and consequences for police departments.

The new law requires the state's police training board to establish mandatory de-escalation training.

It also created a procedure for the board to decertify officers who commit misconduct.

The law also prohibits chokehold use in certain circumstances and makes clear that any police officer who turns off their body camera to conceal a crime will face charges.