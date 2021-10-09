'The announcement from President Biden is a bridge too far': Gov. Holcomb responds to vaccine mandates

"While I wish everyone would get the vaccine, we are a country built on this exact type of freedom," Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has responded to President Joe Biden's vaccine mandates that were announced Thursday.

Holcomb released the following statement:

“I believe the vaccine is the number one tool that will protect us and our loved ones against COVID-19. It is the tool that will end the pandemic. However, I strongly believe it’s not the state or federal government’s role to issue a vaccine mandate upon citizens and private businesses. This is the approach our administration has taken all along. The announcement from President Biden is a bridge too far. Private businesses should be able to look at their own mission, their staff and their goals and make the decision best for them that will keep their doors open.

I believe it is fundamentally a citizen’s right to choose whether or not to get the vaccine. While I wish everyone would get the vaccine, we are a country built on this exact type of freedom.”

Biden said the federal government will mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require employees to be vaccinated or test for COVID-19 weekly.

The requirement for large companies to mandate vaccinations or weekly testing for employees will be enacted through a forthcoming rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that carries penalties of $14,000 per violation, an administration official said.

The rule will require that large companies provide paid time off for vaccination.

