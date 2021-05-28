Gov. Holcomb extends Indiana's public health emergency

Under the new executive order, face coverings must still be worn in schools through June 30. School boards will then choose their safety measures beginning July 1.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has extended the state's public health emergency in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holcomb signed Executive Order 21-15 Friday, May 28 and will go into effect Tuesday, June 1 at 12:01 a.m.

Continuing the public health emergency will allow people to continue administering the COVID-19 vaccine who would not otherwise be eligible, as well as allowing the state to continue receiving pandemic emergency funds for programs such as the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Other changes include:

Removing the mask mandate while in state facilities, except for anyone inside any these state government congregate facilities – the state prisons, state hospitals, Indiana Veterans Home and the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. Masks are also still required inside COVID testing and vaccination clinics.

Continuing the face covering requirement inside Indiana schools through June 30. Face coverings are not required outdoors on school grounds.

Starting July 1, local school boards will determine what measures or restrictions are needed in their local schools regarding the spread of COVID-19.

Directing Hoosiers to follow the CDC guidance for fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people regarding mask wearing and other protective measures.

Waiving any penalties or interest payments accrued on state income taxes on unemployment wages that must be paid due to HEA 1436.

The executive order continues through June 30 at 11:59 p.m.