Despite damage, historical Cherokee Park landmark will stay standing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A proposal to demolish Hogan's Fountain Pavilion has been unanimously denied at a public hearing on Wednesday.

Even though the Historical Preservation Committee denied the proposal, structural engineers with the city explained why the "Tee Pee" is a hazard.

According to the engineers' structural assessment from May 2022, the wood beams in the middle have deteriorated so badly that "it can be penetrated easily with an ice pick." Other issues they found include pervasive rot, a beam has a severe bow in it, and glue-laminated wood beams "lost their structural integrity."

Several people spoke in opposition to the demolition proposal. They mentioned the lack of a replacement quote from contractors, alleged intentional neglect and no Metro Council representation in District 8 where the pavilion is located.

"We remain troubled when structures that are in the care of the city become the worse examples of demolition by neglect," one speaker said.

After further assessment, structural engineers say they realized it was much worse than they first thought. The wood is moving, shifting. — Bobbi McSwine WHAS (@McSwineBNews) March 1, 2023

Right now, a fence is keeping the public out of the pavilion, but Metro Parks is concerned it won't deter everyone.

"We are not able to predict when the structure will catastrophically fail, but the structure does continue to move," Jason Canuel, assistant director of Parks and Recreation, said.

Mike Triebsch was the only resident in attendance in favor of the demolition.

"I'm not sure that they can save the structure from what I heard tonight from the engineers," Triebsch said. "It sounds to me like they're throwing good money after bad with that structure."

Engineers said repairing the Tee Pee could cost $1.3 million because of the amount of work required.

Still, most residents in attendance said you can't put a price on history, at least not without getting quotes from contractors and asking the community to help.

