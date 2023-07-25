Hogan's Fountain Pavilion scheduled to be demolished Wednesday

The city issued an order for emergency demolition last week after finding the structure was at risk of collapsing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular pavilion in Cherokee Park will be torn down after the city recently declared an emergency demolition.

According to the mayor's office and Metro Parks, the demolition of Hogan's Fountain Pavilion will start on Wednesday.

The city issued an order for emergency demolition last week after finding the structure was at risk of collapsing.

Deputy Mayor Nicole George said Metro Government has already spent $80,000 to improve the pavilion, but several assessments over the years have shown the structure is unstable.

Each assessment recommended the city either shore up and repair the pavilion which would have an estimated cost of between $900,000 and $1.3 million or demolish the structure as soon as possible.

The city does plan to get the community's input on a new structure soon.

New TONIGHT: SO long to the beloved Cherokee Park Tee Pee, nearly 60 yrs old. We've learned DEMOLITION DAY is *TOMORROW*... the end of the line on Wednesday. @WHAS11 @OlmstedParks502 pic.twitter.com/dMvXibgAft — Doug Proffitt WHAS11 (@WHAS11Doug) July 25, 2023

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.