Emergency demolition declared for Hogan's Fountain Pavilion in Cherokee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Hogan’s Fountain Pavilion at Cherokee Park will undergo an emergency demolition.

According to Louisville Metro Government, the order comes after the discovery of “extensive deterioration” of the structure, causing it to become unstable and at a risk for collapsing.

The city said the order cites a fourth structural assessment completed in June that revealed “consistent cracking” of the pavilion’s stone veneer and increased cracking in an area of the pavilion where they said assessors could remove portions of the stone veneer by hand.

In the same assessment it was found a steel casing connection plate was “pulling and rotating away” from the concrete abutment.

Each assessment recommended the city either shore up and repair the pavilion which would have an estimated cost of between $900,000 and $1.3 million or demolish the structure as soon as possible.

Louisville Metro Government said they raised funds in the past to make repairs to the roof of the pavilion while more recently spending $80,000 on drainage improvements, temporary fencing and consulting work to analyze the pavilion’s condition.

“Like other structures that age, time and weather have taken a toll, and there are now enormous costs associated with making the structure safe for use. Because of the current structural concerns, Louisville Metro will move forward with taking down the pavilion,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said in a statement.

The fountain has been a staple at the park for about six decades with families using it for parties, barbecues or other community events.

Greenberg promises the city will seek funding for a new structure and hopes to reveal those plans soon.

Crews are expected to move in equipment beginning Monday with structural removal to take place later in the week.

