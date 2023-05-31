Restoration complete on Hogan's Fountain in Cherokee Park

Hogan's Fountain is more than 100 years old. It was built in 1904.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The historic Hogan's Fountain in Cherokee Park is ready for visitors once again after the Olmsted Parks Conservatory poured nearly a quarter of a million dollars into its restoration.

Hogan's Fountain is part of the park's scenic loop.

During the restoration process, crews tore up the concrete surrounding the fountain, restoring the original cobblestone.

The updated space now includes new seating and landscaping details.

Layla George, with the Olmsted Parks Conservatory, said they weren't sure what they'd find under all that concrete.

"There were cobblestones originally, we didn't know if they were still there," George said. "We suspected, but we didn't know so we were able to salvage all the stones on site and reuse them which is wonderful."

The entire project was done through private funds of more than $230,000.

