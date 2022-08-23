Police need help finding hit-and-run suspect in Okolona

A woman appeared to strike a motorcyclist with a car and ran away on foot. The man operating the motorcycle died at the scene, LMPD said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was hit on his motorcycle, driving through the intersection of Outer Loop and Minor Lane. The woman who hit him with a car ran away from the scene on foot, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, LMPD 7th Division responded to a collision in Okolona between a car and a motorcycle.

Police said the car appeared to have taken an opposing left turn, striking the motorcyclist.

According to witnesses LMPD spoke to, the woman operating the car exited the vehicle and shortly after, fled the scene on foot.

The man who was driving the motorcycle died at the scene, according to LMPD.

The Traffic Unit is on the scene investigating. Currently, there are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or to provide information online at LMPD's Crime Tip Portal.

