Man injured in hit-and-run on Outer Loop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating a hit-and-run that left one man injured Wednesday morning.

According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, a man was walking eastbound in the 6300 block of Outer Loop around 7 a.m. when he was hit from behind by an unknown vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop to help the man. Another person saw the man in the roadway after he was hit and helped him.

The man was taken to the hospital and police said his injuries do not appear severe.

LMPD said they will continue their investigation. If anyone has any information, they are urged to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

