'He's still here with us': Family remembers man killed in downtown Louisville hit-and-run

One week after Vinnie Jacoway was killed while crossing South 3rd Street and West Jefferson, family members are calling for justice while honoring his memory.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A week after a man was killed in a hit-and-run while crossing West Jefferson Street in downtown Louisville, family members gathered to honor and remember his life.

Vinnie Jacoway was described by his family as someone who was the life of the party and touched the lives of many.

“He touched the whole city and beyond – and beyond. That was my big brother. It still ain’t hit me. He’s still here with us,” his brother Eric Boyd said.

As the family is demanding justice, police are still looking for the person responsible.

Metro Police described the vehicle as a maroon Dodge Challenger. They said the suspect was driving it during the hit-and-run.

Surveillance video shows the suspect ditching the vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex and then running off.

If you were in the area or happen to have any information that can help police in the investigation, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

