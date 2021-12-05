LMPD: Man on moped struck by 2 vehicles killed following hit-and-run

The man was headed northbound in the 6100 block of Preston Highway when he was hit by two different vehicles that fled the scene, police say.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating deadly hit-and-run after a man was struck on Preston Highway Sunday evening.

Sixth Division officers responded to that vehicle collision involving a moped in the 6100 block of Preston Highway, just north of Fern Valley Road around 7:30 p.m.

In their preliminary investigation, police said a man on a moped was headed northbound on Preston Highway when a southbound vehicle made a left turn in front of the moped. The moped hit the right side of the vehicle. That vehicle left the scene and police believe it went eastbound on Crestwood Avenue.

A few moments later, police said, another vehicle headed northbound struck the moped and that vehicle also left the scene.

The man operating the moped was injured and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is being handled by LMPD’s Traffic Unit.

If you were in the area and seen anything, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

