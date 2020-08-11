Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Jacobs neighborhood

Police said the incident happened on Berry Boulevard at Continental Place around 10 p.m. Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run in the Jacobs neighborhood that left a pedestrian dead.

Officers responded to the incident on Berry Boulevard at Continental Place around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Police said the vehicle struck the male victim and fled the scene. They do not have a description of the vehicle involved.

If you have any information that could help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Traffic Unit is investigating.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.