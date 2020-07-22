New historical racing machines being added at Kentucky Downs

Historical horse racing machines allow people to bet on races that have already taken place.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kentucky — Kentucky Downs says it is adding more than 600 historical racing machines and a 30,000-square-foot gaming hall in early September.

The opening is set to occur as its live September meet gets underway. The new gaming hall will include a multimedia Center Bar with adjacent entertainment stage and a high-limit betting area, according to a news release from the track in Franklin near the Tennessee state line.

Historical horse racing machines allow people to bet on races that have already taken place. The expansion is part of a project that began last year under Kentucky Downs’ new ownership.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.