LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Work on the new restoration project at historic Tyler Park is officially underway. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Tuesday morning.



First established in 1910, the 13-acre Olmsted-designed park boasts a unique, irregular shape, with rugged terrain and a centerpiece bridge.

Mayor Greg Fischer was on hand May 7 for the groundbreaking. He said it’s our duty to preserve this beloved ground.

"This next stage is really going to transform Tyler Park and not just for enjoyment of our lives but for the lives and generations that come after us as well. I think that's our obligations. The folks before us did and now it’s our turn to do it for them,” Fischer said.

Plans for the $1.1 million project include repairing tennis, basketball and pickleball courts. The plans also include installing new picnic tables and benches, improving walkways, and constructing a new bathroom building.

