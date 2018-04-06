LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The tables are untouched and the food prepped in the kitchen is just for practice - for now - but the former Kaelin's restaurant in Louisville's Deer Park neighborhood won't be empty for much longer.

"We're just ready for the doors to be open and for the place to be alive," Bill DuBourg, one of the co-owners and the beverage director, said.

For several years, the building on the corner of Newburg and Speed has been vacant. The former historic Kaelin's restaurant building is now getting a second life, this time as 80/20 at Kaelin's.

"Drove by this spot for years and years when it was closed and always thought that someone needed to come in and do something," DuBourg said.

For decades, Kaelin's served thousands of people, including the three co-owners - DuBourg, Christopher Fenton and Matt Staggs - who grew up in the neighborhood.

"I came here with my grandparents at times," DuBourg said. "I came here with my parents at times. I actually had my first martini at Kaelin's."

After Kaelin's closed in 2007 and the bar that moved in after closed as well several years later, the co-owners decided to renovate the historic building built in the 1920s, refusing to demolish the building.

"We couldn't do that because it's too iconic," Fenton said.

But it isn't just the physical history being preserved. Fenton said 80/20 at Kaelin's will also make sure Kaelin's specialties continue to live on.

"It's arguably one of the most historic restaurants in the world," he said. "We're talking about the invention of the cheeseburger. We're talking the creation of Kentucky Fried Chicken."

"What's something I could cook for the rest of my life and be okay with cooking?" Staggs, the executive chef, said. "Cheeseburger is all the way at the top of the list."

"We feel added pressure from our community to make sure as an old lady told us the other day, we better not screw this up," DuBourg said.

80/20 at Kaelin's will officially open for dinner Thursday.

© 2018 WHAS-TV