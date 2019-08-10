LOUISVILLE, Ky. — We may think of fall colors when it comes to the month of October, but the city of Louisville is focusing on pink.

The historic City Hall Clock Tower lit up pink in honor of breast cancer awareness.

Officials say it will stay that way for the remainder of the month.

Aside from the clock tower, the Metro Council chambers are adorned in pink ribbons and pink flowers surround the council president’s desk.

Metro Council is also encouraging everyone to get involved with the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

The Oct. 27 event takes place at Cardinal Stadium. Registration starts at 12:30 p.m. and the walk begins at 1:30 p.m.

