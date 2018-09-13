LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Master P considers Louisville his adopted home and wants to

become a partner with Jefferson County Public Schools.

Master P grew up in the housing projects of New Orleans. After Hurricane Katrina, he said Louisville welcomed him and his family with open arms and he's been in love with the city ever since.

He has a passion for the children of our community and it was evident from the moment we sat down together he wants to be a part of their success. He knows the struggle of poverty and the pain of growing up on the streets and he says his message to the young children of JCPS is education is the way out.

"Being an expert, you've got to go through some pain. So, that's what I can share with this generation. I lost a brother at a young age. I have a brother incarcerated. Lost a lot of family members, friends, but I realize it was a lack of education. So, I'm not afraid to talk about that. Most of these guys didn't have a 7th grade education, they dropped out in the 8th grade and none of them ever went to college,” Master P said.

While he's in town, Master P is meeting with JCPS Superintendent Marty Polio along with Dr. Wayne Lewis, Interim Education Commissioner to talk about early childhood education. They will discuss what is working, what is not working and how to engage children at a young age to be excited about learning.

WHAS asked him what he thinks the disconnect is between JCPS and the most vulnerable children. Master P said school districts have to learn to listen to their kids, ask them what they need and find ways to meet those needs early before they end up in a life of crime.

