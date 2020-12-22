Dare to Care Food Bank receives $55K donation from Hillerich & Bradsby Co.

The check was presented to Dare to Care Food Bank on December 22 outside of the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dare to Care Food Bank received a $55,000 donation from Hillerich & Bradsby Co., which owns the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory and produces Bionic Gloves.

H&B's donation was raised by the sale of their Maskonic masks. In April, they began manufacturing the masks to join the fight against coronavirus.

“Our company adapted to these uncertain times and created another chapter in our 164-year history by creating these masks. I want to thank everyone who purchased our Maskonic masks to help battle the pandemic and raise money for this wonderful organization," John Hillerich, president and CEO of H&B, said in a release.

“We are so grateful to Hillerich & Bradsby Co. for this incredible investment in our work,” Brian Riendeau, executive director of Dare to Care Food Bank.

According to Dare to Care, they have distributed more 23 million meals in several Kentucky and Indiana counties in the last year.