Louisville's spookiest neighborhood gives back to the community one can at a time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You can't have Halloween in Louisville without mentioning the spooky sights and sounds on Hillcrest Avenue.

But this Crescent Hill neighborhood isn't all about tricks and treats. For years, its residents have been helping collect cans for a local food pantry.

"We get a lot of visitors," resident Kathy Schmitt said. "And that's the best time - when you can wander up and down the street and collect canned goods."

Schmitt has lived on Hillcrest Avenue for 24 years, celebrating Halloween with her neighborhood for 18. She said they've been collecting cans for more than a decade.

Most of what's collected goes to United Crescent Hill Ministries to help fill its pantry for Thanksgiving.

Hillcrest sees an abundance of visitors throughout October and around 5,000 on Halloween night alone, according to Schmitt. She also stressed how important it is right now to lend a hand.

"We've done pretty well in the past but we always want to get the message out," Schmitt explained. "There's a lot of people in need, more people than ever. And I think those of us that can, we can give, and you know, fill up the pantry."

If you want to donate, head to Hillcrest Avenue through Halloween and look for milk crates and collection buckets on porches. While donations will still be collected on Halloween, Schmitt said the weekend before the holiday is the best time to help out.

Monetary donations to UCHM can also be made here.

Homes on Hillcrest Avenue will be passing out candy from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Halloween night.

