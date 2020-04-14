LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Rehab Center is opening a COVID-19 unit to care for patients after Governor Andy Beshear asked them for support in mid-March.

Thirty-three beds will be available at Hillcreek Rehabilitation and Care for those tests positive. Hillcreek will dedicate its Respiratory Recovery Unit on the lower level of the building to treat positive patients starting Wednesday.

"We anticipate we'll be at capacity very soon," spokesperson, Andrea Brady said. "The unit has a separate entrance, a separate exit and self-contained HVAC units."

Patients will be cared for by medical and housekeeping staff dedicated solely to the unit. The rehab center is working with several vendors and the Office of Inspector General to sort out PPE.

"When we're at full capacity we'll have a team of 30 professionals there to care for our COVID-19 patients," Brady said. "As we ramp up we'll be looking at senses and acuity for staffing those positions."

The patients will be directly transferred from area hospitals and will have to meet discharge and admission requirements to enter Hillcreek's unit. In order for them to be discharged, patients will have to test negative after 72 hours.

The temporary unit will have 24-hour nursing and respiratory therapy on site with access to telemedicine and telehealth.

"With more than 25 years as an owner and operator of skilled nursing home facilities, we were really uniquely qualified to support our most vulnerable population," Brady said.

Hillcreek will work with an infectious disease specialist to help tack and report outcomes. The team plans to operate the unit as long as there is a need.

