Louisville Fire Department investigating storage building fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials are investigating what caused a fire that damaged a storage building early Sunday morning in Louisville.

According to the Louisville Fire Department, a fire was reported a little before 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 27 in the 900 block of W. Hill Street. Crews arrived on the scene within three minutes and found heavy smoke coming out of a storage building.

The first responders were able to put out the fire in less than 25 minutes, even though construction materials limited their access. The department also said a "large quantity" of fireworks that were stored inside the building "hindered firefighting operations."

The storage building was moderately damaged, but no one was injured.

Arson investigators with the Louisville Fire Department are working to determine the cause.

