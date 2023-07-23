Hildegard House expands care in Butchertown

The house, located on Story Avenue, cares for those in hospice that may not have family or friends to care for them. Most of the help is provided through volunteers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A nonprofit organization that provides care for those nearing the end of their lives is expanding in Butchertown.

The Hildegard House opened three new beds on Sunday.

The house, located on Story Avenue, cares for those in hospice that may not have family or friends to care for them. Most of the help is provided through volunteers.

No person has to pay for their care, it is funded through donations and grants.

Hildegard House held an open house on Sunday to share their newest rooms.

Since opening in 2016, the organization has helped more than 180 people through their end of life care with compassion.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.