x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Hikes Point

Police said a motorcyclist and SUV collided at the intersection of Breckenridge Lane and El Conquistador Place around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

More Videos

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after being struck in Hikes Point.

Louisville Metro Police said a SUV and motorcycle collided at the intersection of Breckenridge Lane and El Conquistador Place around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The operator of the motorcycle, a man, was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene.

The investigation is being handled by LMPD’s Traffic Unit.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out