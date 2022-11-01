Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Hikes Point

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after being struck in Hikes Point.
Louisville Metro Police said a SUV and motorcycle collided at the intersection of Breckenridge Lane and El Conquistador Place around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The operator of the motorcycle, a man, was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment.
The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene.
The investigation is being handled by LMPD’s Traffic Unit.
