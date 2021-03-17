One dead after crash on Hikes Lane

LMPD said Hikes Lane at Furman Blvd has been shut down following a fatal collision Wednesday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person has died following a crash on Hikes Lane Wednesday morning.

A preliminary investigation by LMPD found that a driver attempted to cross Hikes Lane from a parking lot near Furman Blvd. at around 9 a.m. Her car was struck on the driver's side by a car traveling eastbound.

The driver was taken to UofL Hospital, where she later died of her injuries. Officials have not released her identity. LMPD said the driver of the other car was not injured.

Hikes Lane at Furman Blvd. has been closed for ongoing investigation by the LMPD Traffic Unit.

