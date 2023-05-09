Greenberg continues former mayor's Hike, Bike & Paddle event with new additions

In addition to the regular tai chi, yoga and Zumba, this year's event will also have cricket, pickleball and Pound and Hype. Vendors will also be present.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville mayor will continue a traditional event his predecessor started that draws hundreds of participants.

According to a press release, Mayor Craig Greenberg will continue Hike, Bike & Paddle with a few additions of his own.

“The Mayor’s Hike, Bike & Paddle is a signature event each year in Louisville, and our administration is thrilled to host it for the first time in 2023,” Greenberg said. “This is an incredible opportunity to kick off the summer season for Louisvillians looking to get outdoors and explore the various trails and waterways in our amazing city.”

The hike is four miles with turnaround points, a 15.7-mile bike ride from the Waterfront to Iroquois Park and back, and a paddle going east along the river shoreline to the Beargrass Creek Pump Station and back.

When people return to the Great Lawn, Best Kept Secret will perform and food from Amiracle Ade Company, Ehrler’s Ice Cream and Red Top Hot Dogs will be available.

“Living a healthy, active lifestyle is important for your physical and mental health. That’s why Norton Healthcare proudly supports numerous community events and activities that promote health, wellness and exercise,” Russell F. Cox, president and chief executive officer of Norton Healthcare said.

Goodbounce Pickleball Yard will host an after-party starting at 1 p.m. according to the release.

Hike, Bike & Paddle is Memorial Day, May 29, starting at 10 a.m. The first 2,000 people there will get a free T-shirt.

