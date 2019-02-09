LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The last summer holiday means another of Mayor Fischer's Hike, Bike and Paddle events.



People from all over Louisville went down to the riverfront to either hike, bike or get into the Ohio and paddle a boat or canoe.



Mayor Fischer says this event celebrates our city value of health and bringing people together.



“It's really about families coming out trying to play together, work together, exercise together and maybe even Kentucky and Louisville will move off the lower end of some of those health scales we see so often,” said Metro Louisville Special Projects Director Marty Storch.



Metro officials hoped to have had 10,000 hikers, bikers and paddlers out with the great weather this morning.