DOWNTOWN ROAD CLOSURES

MONDAY, MAY 28, 2018

Road closures of several streets will begin at 6am for the Mayor's Hike, Bike and Paddle Memorial Day Event.

No Parking areas begin at 1am. Event starts at 8am.

All roads reopen at 4pm.

---------------

ROAD CLOSURES

The following streets will be Closed during the following times: 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

• Witherspoon Street from Brook Street to River Road

• River Road from Preston Street to Witherspoon- Canoe/Kayak lane on West Bound River Road (Open from Orange Lot to green Lot)

• Floyd Street from Washington Street to Witherspoon Street (Access will be allowed for Waterfront Park Place residents)

• Preston Street from Main Street to Witherspoon Street

The following streets will be Closed during the following times: 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

• Witherspoon Street from First Street to Bingham Way

• Brook Street from Witherspoon Street to Main Street

• Main Street from Preston to 15th Street.

• Ramp from Interstate 64 westbound to Third Street

• Ramp from Interstate 64 westbound to 22nd Street

• 15th Street from Main Street to Portland Avenue

• Portland Avenue from 15th Street to 33rd Street

• Northwestern Parkway from 33rd Street continuing to Southwestern Pkwy to Shawnee Park, Southwestern Pkwy from Shawnee Park to River Park.

• Floyd Street from Market Street to Washington Street.

NO PARKING AREAS

The following streets will have No Parking during the following times: 1:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

• Witherspoon Street from 2nd Street to Preston Street

• Washington Street from 2nd to Preston Street

The following streets will have No Parking during the following times: 1:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

• Floyd Street from Witherspoon Street to Market Street

• Brook Street from Witherspoon Street to Main Street

• Main Street from Preston Street to 15th Street

• 15th Street from Portland Avenue to Market Street

• Northwestern Parkway from 33rd Street continuing to Southwestern Pkwy to Shawnee Park, Southwestern Pkwy from Shawnee Park to River Park.

• Portland Ave from 15th street to 33rd Street

© 2018 WHAS-TV