FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A preliminary count shows highway traffic fatalities in Kentucky increased by 10 last year.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Highway Safety said in a statement on Monday that initial data found 734 fatalities in 2019, compared to 724 in 2018.

Transportation Secretary Jim Gray says a 2020 Recommended Highway Plan calls for safety improvements including the installation of guardrails.

n addition, officials at the Office of Highway Safety say the agency is increasing efforts to encourage safe driving habits.

The count will remain preliminary until all highway crash data is collected. A final report will be released in April.



