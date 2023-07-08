WATCH LIVE: Highview community meeting on burning of home with explosive chemicals

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Within the next few weeks, a Louisville home and garage filled with hazardous chemicals will be burned to the ground. The city is hosting a community meeting Monday night to hear from residents living in the Highview neighborhood about their concerns.

The meeting will be held at Highview Baptist Church on Fegenbush Lane. It begins at 6:30 p.m.

Due to limited capacity, only residents who live, work or care for someone in the neighborhood, will be able to attend in person. You will be asked to present an ID or a piece of mail with your address at the door.

If you'd like to watch the meeting from home, WHAS11 will be streaming the entire meeting here and on all of our digital platforms.

Watch live here:

Meeting Schedule

Several city officials will be attending the community meeting to answer residents' questions and address their concerns including Mayor Craig Greenberg and Louisville Metro Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel.

Here's who will be speaking tonight:

6:30 p.m. -- Highview Baptist Church Senior Pastor Aaron Harvie

6:38 p.m. -- Metro Councilman Jeff Hudson

6:45 p.m. -- Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg

6:55 p.m. -- Fern Creek Fire Chief Nathan Mulvey

7:05 p.m. -- Jody Meiman, executive director of Louisville Metro Emergency Services

7:15 p.m. -- Nikki Salladay, regional disaster officer for American Red Cross

7:25 p.m. -- LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel

7:35 p.m. -- Connie Mendel, interim chief health strategist

7:45 p.m. -- Community Q&A begins

Why is the Highview home being burned?

Earlier this month, LMPD searched two homes on Applegate Lane, 6211 and 6213, after several tips came in saying there were hazardous materials, including potential explosives, inside the home.

Authorities said the home had several explosive substances and was littered with clutter. The hoarder-like conditions made it hard for crews to safely remove the chemicals by hand or with robots.

“All of the advice we’ve received is that doing this controlled and monitored and planned burn will incinerate these chemicals at a very high temperature and that is the best path forward," Greenberg said.

The owner of the home, 53-year-old Marc Hibel, is charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary and the initial wanton endangerment charges.

Hibel was arraigned Monday, hours before the community meeting.

The planned burning will force the evacuation of nearly 900 neighboring homes and 2,000 people. Many residents are concerned about the potential health impacts.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.